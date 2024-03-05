Accused Pentagon Leaker Pleads Guilty, Faces Almost 17 Years Jail
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Boston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The US airman accused of leaking a trove of top secret Pentagon documents pleaded guilty Monday under a deal that saw him sentenced to some 17 years in prison in return for prosecutors dropping more serious espionage charges.
Jack Teixeira, once a low-level Massachusetts Air National Guard IT specialist, was accused of orchestrating the most damaging leak of US classified documents in a decade, some of which concerned the war in Ukraine.
Had he faced charges under the Espionage Act, Teixeira could have been imprisoned for life.
Instead he appeared in a Federal court in an orange prison jumpsuit Monday and pleaded guilty to six counts of willful transmission of national defense information.
He will be sentenced to up to 16 years and eight months under the agreement, and must pay a fine of $50,000 and assist intelligence officials to understand the extent and impact of his disclosures.
Asked by the presiding judge whether he disputed any evidence, Teixeira said he did not. Asked whether he knew the documents were classified, he responded "Yes your honor."
Teixeira was detained in April 2023 in a dramatic arrest broadcast live on tv networks.
He was accused of posting the documents -- some dated as recently as March 2023 -- to a private chat group on the social media platform Discord.
Some of the files later appeared on other sites, including Twitter, 4Chan and Telegram.
Recent Stories
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From World
-
NZ PM flies commercial to Australia after air force plane grounded11 seconds ago
-
Macron heads to Prague for talks on arms for Ukraine16 seconds ago
-
Argentina govt suspends state news agency Telam6 hours ago
-
American Airlines orders 260 jets from Airbus, Boeing, Embraer6 hours ago
-
EU seals deal on banning single-use plastic packaging in cafes from 20307 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot8 hours ago
-
US hits Zimbabwe leadership in sanctions revamp8 hours ago
-
Shanaka guides Sri Lanka to dramatic T20 win over Bangladesh8 hours ago
-
'No time to lose', says Tuchel as Bayern plot Lazio comeback8 hours ago
-
Haiti capital 'paralyzed' as state of emergency tightens8 hours ago
-
Haiti capital 'paralyzed' by state of emergency after unrest8 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot8 hours ago