Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Accusing Kiev Of Nord Stream Attacks May Spark Debate In EU Over Aid To Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Accusing Kiev of Nord Stream Attacks May Spark Debate in EU Over Aid to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Accusing Ukraine of the involvement in the Nord Stream attacks could spark internal debate in the European Union about its further support for Kiev in the conflict, The New York Times reported on Friday.

At the same time, assuming that Russia was behind the attack would mean that Moscow was able to successfully sabotage major critical infrastructure "in Western Europe's backyard," which would lead to calls for a response, according to the report.

Saying that a Western nation or operatives were somehow involved in the attack, in turn, could spark mistrust in the West, while the it "is struggling to maintain a united front," the newspaper added.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia called the explosions an act of terrorism. Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in a blog post in February, citing a source familiar with the operational planning, that US navy divers laid the bombs under the pipelines in summer and exploded them remotely at the order of President Joe Biden.

In March, The New York Times reported that intelligence suggested involvement of a "pro-Ukrainian group" in the Nord Stream incidents. US officials said there was no proof of the Ukrainian leadership being involved in the operation. German newspaper Zeit reported later, citing investigators, that the attacks had been carried out by six people of unknown nationality with the use of a boat rented from a firm based in Poland and owned by two Ukrainians.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German European Union Germany Seymour Nord Same Kiev Lead New York Poland February March September Gas Post From

Recent Stories

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

22 minutes ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

36 minutes ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

52 minutes ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.