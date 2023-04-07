Accusing Kiev of Nord Stream Attacks May Spark Debate in EU Over Aid to Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Accusing Ukraine of the involvement in the Nord Stream attacks could spark internal debate in the European Union about its further support for Kiev in the conflict, The New York Times reported on Friday.

At the same time, assuming that Russia was behind the attack would mean that Moscow was able to successfully sabotage major critical infrastructure "in Western Europe's backyard," which would lead to calls for a response, according to the report.

Saying that a Western nation or operatives were somehow involved in the attack, in turn, could spark mistrust in the West, while the it "is struggling to maintain a united front," the newspaper added.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia called the explosions an act of terrorism. Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in a blog post in February, citing a source familiar with the operational planning, that US navy divers laid the bombs under the pipelines in summer and exploded them remotely at the order of President Joe Biden.

In March, The New York Times reported that intelligence suggested involvement of a "pro-Ukrainian group" in the Nord Stream incidents. US officials said there was no proof of the Ukrainian leadership being involved in the operation. German newspaper Zeit reported later, citing investigators, that the attacks had been carried out by six people of unknown nationality with the use of a boat rented from a firm based in Poland and owned by two Ukrainians.