Accusing Russia of Abusing UNSC Presidency Violated Every Conceivable Rule - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The attempts to accuse Russia of abusing its presidency at the UN Security Council violated every conceivable rule, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The main thing is that there were no incidents during (Russia's UNSC) presidency, despite ridiculous attempts of some countries to accuse us that we can abuse the presidency and that someone else should preside instead of us, because, they say, Russia does not deserve to chair the Security Council," Nebenzia said. "It goes against every conceivable rule."

Most importantly, Nebenzia added, no one questioned either the British or the American presidencies in October and November 2003 after the coalition carried out an obvious aggression in Iraq.

Nebenzia also pointed out that the Russian mission has succeeded in everything they planned.

"Everything went smoothly, all the planned events of the month were completed," he said. "We have held open debates three times on the topic of arms transfers, on the issue of effective multilateralism and on the middle East. The last two were chaired by (Russian Foreign) Minister Sergey Lavrov."

Nebenzia concluded by saying that the chairmanship of the Americans in May of 2022 was quite professional, unlike their predecessors - the UK - who violated the rules of the game at least four times.

Russia took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of April. The Russian presidency was overshadowed by delays in the issuance of visas to Lavrov and his press pool by the United States, which is home to the permanent UN headquarters. This led the top Russian diplomat to suggest that the UN office be relocated from New York.