UrduPoint.com

Accusing Russia Of Abusing UNSC Presidency Violated Every Conceivable Rule - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Accusing Russia of Abusing UNSC Presidency Violated Every Conceivable Rule - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The attempts to accuse Russia of abusing its presidency at the UN Security Council violated every conceivable rule, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The main thing is that there were no incidents during (Russia's UNSC) presidency, despite ridiculous attempts of some countries to accuse us that we can abuse the presidency and that someone else should preside instead of us, because, they say, Russia does not deserve to chair the Security Council," Nebenzia said. "It goes against every conceivable rule."

Most importantly, Nebenzia added, no one questioned either the British or the American presidencies in October and November 2003 after the coalition carried out an obvious aggression in Iraq.

Nebenzia also pointed out that the Russian mission has succeeded in everything they planned.

"Everything went smoothly, all the planned events of the month were completed," he said. "We have held open debates three times on the topic of arms transfers, on the issue of effective multilateralism and on the middle East. The last two were chaired by (Russian Foreign) Minister Sergey Lavrov."

Nebenzia concluded by saying that the chairmanship of the Americans in May of 2022 was quite professional, unlike their predecessors - the UK - who violated the rules of the game at least four times.

Russia took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of April. The Russian presidency was overshadowed by delays in the issuance of visas to Lavrov and his press pool by the United States, which is home to the permanent UN headquarters. This led the top Russian diplomat to suggest that the UN office be relocated from New York.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Iraq New York United Kingdom United States Middle East April May October November All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

5 hours ago
 Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administ ..

Kurram incident occurs due to old enmity: Administration

5 hours ago
 US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Esp ..

US Expresses Concerns Over China's New Counter-Espionage Law - State Dept.

5 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provide ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Resale of Weapons Provided to Ukraine Exists But 'Extre ..

5 hours ago
 Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

Erdogan attacks LGBTQ ahead of crucial vote

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.