Acid Leak Caused by Railway Accident in Northern France Eliminated - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) A phosphoric acid leak that occurred as a result of a collision between a freight train and a truck in the French department of Ardennes has been cleaned up, the local prefecture reported on Thursday.

The collision occurred on Wednesday when a truck, stuck on a rail crossing, was hit by a cargo train. As a result of the hit, seven cars derailed, causing an acid leak from three cisterns. The incident left the driver slightly injured, and partly polluted a local river, killing fish.

"As of 7.30 a.m. today, no further leakage of phosphoric acid into the environment has been recorded," the Ardennes prefecture said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that the pumping of the toxic liquid has been underway since Thursday morning.

The related operations, which have so far concerned three of the most affected cars, are expected to continue through Sunday, with the substance being transported to a plant in Belgium, the statement also read.

According to the prefecture, once the pumping operations are completed, the authorities will start clearing and repairing railway tracks, which may take until July 11.