UrduPoint.com

ACLU Curbs US Bill To Seize Assets Of Sanctioned Russians, Give Funds To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 02:40 AM

ACLU Curbs US Bill to Seize Assets of Sanctioned Russians, Give Funds to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) played a role in curbing legislation working its way through Congress that would have allowed the United States to liquidate the assets of sanctioned Russians and transfer their money to Ukraine, the Washington Post reported

ACLU officials expressed concerns that the bill could violate constitutional due-process protections due to the lack of a mechanism to challenge the actions in a court of law, the report said on Friday, citing two individuals familiar with the matter.

The lawmakers were warned that the measure would likely be struck down by US courts, granting Russia a possible propaganda victory, the sources said.

The bipartisan bill would have enabled the US government to take assets belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and sell them for cash to be given to Ukraine for military and humanitarian aid, potentially amounting to billions of Dollars.

Lawmakers voted to change the legislation into a "Sense of Congress" resolution that would not empower any new authorities, but rather, give the Biden administration 60 days to determine mechanisms through which the US government could legally confiscate the assets, the report added.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Washington United States Money Congress Post Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

2 hours ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

3 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

3 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

3 hours ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

3 hours ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.