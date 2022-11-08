UrduPoint.com

ACLU Sues County In Georgia Over Failure To Send Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 04:50 AM

ACLU Sues County in Georgia Over Failure to Send Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit against the board of Elections of Cobb County, Georgia, after it was discovered that more than 1,000 absentee ballots were never mailed to registered voters for the midterms elections, Fox news reported.

"Absent relief, these voters will likely not be able to participate in the November 8, 2022, general election despite properly registering to vote, requesting their absentee ballot by the absentee ballot request deadline, and often contacting the Cobb Board multiple times on their own to find out about the status of their absentee ballot request," the complaint says.

Though Georgia's new voting law - S.B. 202 - was not explicitly mentioned in the lawsuit, the ACLU said there is a direct correlation between the law and Cobb County's failure to send the absentee ballots to the registered voters who requested them.

"The anti-voter law put tremendous pressure on elections officials to accomplish a number of responsibilities under a very tight deadline, and in Cobb County, that pressure has resulted in a huge error and hundreds of voters at risk of being disenfranchised," ACLU senior voting rights attorney Rahul Garabadu said.

The complaint asks the court to order the county Board of Elections to send replacement ballots via overnight mail, extend the ballot receipt deadline to November 14 and to allow voters who did not receive the ballots by 12:00 p.m. on Election Day to use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot.

The early voting period in Georgia began on October 17 and ended on November 4.

Related Topics

Election Vote Georgia October November Court Election 2018 P

Recent Stories

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

4 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

4 hours ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

4 hours ago
 Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

5 hours ago
 Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sab ..

Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sabotage Site in Germany - Police

5 hours ago
 US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Hai ..

US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.