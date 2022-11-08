ACLU Sues County in Georgia Over Failure to Send Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit against the board of Elections of Cobb County, Georgia, after it was discovered that more than 1,000 absentee ballots were never mailed to registered voters for the midterms elections, Fox news reported.

"Absent relief, these voters will likely not be able to participate in the November 8, 2022, general election despite properly registering to vote, requesting their absentee ballot by the absentee ballot request deadline, and often contacting the Cobb Board multiple times on their own to find out about the status of their absentee ballot request," the complaint says.

Though Georgia's new voting law - S.B. 202 - was not explicitly mentioned in the lawsuit, the ACLU said there is a direct correlation between the law and Cobb County's failure to send the absentee ballots to the registered voters who requested them.

"The anti-voter law put tremendous pressure on elections officials to accomplish a number of responsibilities under a very tight deadline, and in Cobb County, that pressure has resulted in a huge error and hundreds of voters at risk of being disenfranchised," ACLU senior voting rights attorney Rahul Garabadu said.

The complaint asks the court to order the county Board of Elections to send replacement ballots via overnight mail, extend the ballot receipt deadline to November 14 and to allow voters who did not receive the ballots by 12:00 p.m. on Election Day to use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot.

The early voting period in Georgia began on October 17 and ended on November 4.