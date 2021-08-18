UrduPoint.com

ACLU Suing US Military For Blocking Path To Citizenship For Foreign-Born Soldiers

Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:18 PM

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Wednesday that it us suing the US Department of Defense for violating a federal court order that blocked a minimum service time requirement for foreign soldiers seeking citizenship

"The Department of Defense is violating a federal court order by blocking a path to citizenship for our military service members. We're suing. Again," the ACLU said via Twitter.

The previous Trump administration attempted to enact a policy in 2017 that would require foreigners in the US military to serve between six months and a year before becoming eligible for an expedited path to obtaining US citizenship.

A federal district court sided with the ACLU in a class action lawsuit they filed on behalf of the military service members four months later. The court ruled that the Defense Department cannot impose such minimum service requirements and is required to process the citizenship paperwork within 30 days.

The ACLU said in a statement that the new court filings come after negotiations between them and the Biden administration reached an impasse because the Defense Department has failed to take actions necessary to fix the issues that service members seeking expedited citizenship are facing.

