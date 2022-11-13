Acquired Russian Citizenship Can Be Revoked in Case of Threat to Security - Amendment

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The State Duma of the Russian Federation (Russian parliament's lower house) has received a presidential amendment to the bill on citizenship, according to which the acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation can be terminated if a person commits actions that pose a threat to the country's security.

According to the text of the amendment, obtained by Sputnik, such a decision can be made regardless of the time of the threatening actions, which will be investigated by the Federal Security Service (FSB).