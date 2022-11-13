UrduPoint.com

Acquired Russian Citizenship May Be Revoked For Discrediting Russian Military - Amendment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Acquired Russian Citizenship May Be Revoked for Discrediting Russian Military - Amendment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The State Duma of the Russian Federation (Russian parliament's lower house) has received a presidential amendment to the bill on citizenship, according to which acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation can be terminated if a person calls for actions against the territorial integrity of Russia, discredits the country's Armed Forces, or participates in an unwanted foreign or international non-governmental organization (NGO).

According to the text of the amendment, obtained by Sputnik, the list of crimes, which can lead to an individual's acquired Russian citizenship getting revoked, has been extended.

Apart from terrorist activities, grave crimes against the state, drug trafficking and document forgery, the list now includes dissemination of deliberately false information about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, public calls for for the implementation of actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of Russia, and carrying out activities of a foreign or international non-governmental organization, which has been recognized as undesirable on the territory of Russia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Parliament Lead Citizenship From

Recent Stories

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

9 hours ago
 UN chief upholds importance of a single global eco ..

UN chief upholds importance of a single global economy

9 hours ago
 Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Awar ..

Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Award on Pakistani doctor hailed

9 hours ago
 US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consu ..

US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Ayesha Ali expresses ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.