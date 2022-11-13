Acquired Russian Citizenship May Be Revoked for Discrediting Russian Military - Amendment

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The State Duma of the Russian Federation (Russian parliament's lower house) has received a presidential amendment to the bill on citizenship, according to which acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation can be terminated if a person calls for actions against the territorial integrity of Russia, discredits the country's Armed Forces, or participates in an unwanted foreign or international non-governmental organization (NGO).

According to the text of the amendment, obtained by Sputnik, the list of crimes, which can lead to an individual's acquired Russian citizenship getting revoked, has been extended.

Apart from terrorist activities, grave crimes against the state, drug trafficking and document forgery, the list now includes dissemination of deliberately false information about the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, public calls for for the implementation of actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity of Russia, and carrying out activities of a foreign or international non-governmental organization, which has been recognized as undesirable on the territory of Russia.