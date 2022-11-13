UrduPoint.com

Acquired Russian Citizenship May Be Revoked For Desecration Of National Flag - Amendment

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Acquired Russian Citizenship May Be Revoked for Desecration of National Flag - Amendment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The State Duma of the Russian Federation (Russian parliament's lower house) has got a presidential amendment to the bill on citizenship, according to which acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation can be revoked for desecration of Russian flag and coat of arms, extremism and other crimes committed against the state.

According to the text of the amendment, obtained by Sputnik, the extended list of crimes, which can strip an individual of an acquired Russian citizenship, includes desecration of Russian national emblem and flag, calls for extremist activities, attempt on the life of a state or public figure, among others.

Bribery, kidnapping, vandalism, robbery, illegal possession of weapons, extortion are also among crimes that could lead to an individual's acquired Russian citizenship getting revoked, according to the amendment.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Russia Parliament Robbery Lead Citizenship

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

1 hour ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 UN chief upholds importance of a single global eco ..

UN chief upholds importance of a single global economy

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.