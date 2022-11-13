Acquired Russian Citizenship May Be Revoked for Desecration of National Flag - Amendment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) The State Duma of the Russian Federation (Russian parliament's lower house) has got a presidential amendment to the bill on citizenship, according to which acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation can be revoked for desecration of Russian flag and coat of arms, extremism and other crimes committed against the state.

According to the text of the amendment, obtained by Sputnik, the extended list of crimes, which can strip an individual of an acquired Russian citizenship, includes desecration of Russian national emblem and flag, calls for extremist activities, attempt on the life of a state or public figure, among others.

Bribery, kidnapping, vandalism, robbery, illegal possession of weapons, extortion are also among crimes that could lead to an individual's acquired Russian citizenship getting revoked, according to the amendment.