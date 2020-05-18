Acropolis in Athens reopens after virus shutdown

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and all other archaeological sites in the country to the public on Monday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou led the ceremony as one of the first to visit the ancient Greek monumental complex that sits on a hill above the capital. Only journalists and employees wearing masks were present.