Acropolis in Athens reopens after virus shutdown

Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and all open-air archaeological sites in the country to the public on Monday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic

A clutch of tourists and masked reporters gathered at the world-famous site, the most-visited monument in Greece.

"We have never seen so few people at the Acropolis," a Russian visitor accompanied by her husband told AFP.

"It's like having a private visit," said the woman, who has lived in Athens for five years.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was among the first visitors to the ancient Greek complex that sits on a rocky outcrop overlooking the capital and which had been closed ahead of the March 23 lockdown.

She celebrated being able to "visit the site again in a traditional way" after virtual visits were made available online for those still keen to experience the monument under lockdown.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, journalists and employees -- many wearing face masks -- was also present for the opening, with new anti-virus measures enforced.