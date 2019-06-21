UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acropolis Museum Marks 10-year Anniversary With New Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:41 PM

Acropolis Museum marks 10-year anniversary with new extension

Greece's Acropolis Museum has opened to the public a new section housing the remains of an ancient Athens neighbourhood to mark its 10-year-anniversary, organisers said Friday

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Greece's Acropolis Museum has opened to the public a new section housing the remains of an ancient Athens neighbourhood to mark its 10-year-anniversary, organisers said Friday.

The new 4,000-square-metre (43,000-square-feet) extension displays the remains of ancient baths and hot water pipes, public latrines, homes, wells and workshops, organisers said.

Most of the remains are Roman and Byzantine but "some date back to Classical Athens," said museum director Dimitris Pantermalis.

According to Classical-era historian Thucydides, this particular part of Athens was first inhabited some 5,000 years ago, Pantermalis said.

The remains were first unearthed during the museum's construction between 1997 and 2004 but were previously only partially visible through the entrance glass floor.

Their excavation was delayed by the Greek economic crisis, organisers said.

Objects found during the dig are to be displayed at the museum at a later date.

Since it opened in June 2009, the Acropolis Museum has welcomed 14.5 million visitors.

The museum and the Acropolis are Greece's top two archaeological sites.

Designed by celebrated Franco-Swiss architect Bernard Tschumi, the three-level building offers panoramic views of the Acropolis citadel and showcases sculptures from the golden age of Athenian democracy.

Set out over a total area of over 14,000 square metres (150,000 square feet), it harnesses natural light to show off hundreds of artefacts and sculptures.

It includes a section reserved for the disputed Parthenon Marbles currently at the British Museum in London.

Greece has long pursued a campaign for the return of the priceless friezes, removed in 1806 by Lord Elgin when Greece was occupied by the Ottoman Empire but the British Museum refuses to repatriate them.

Related Topics

Water Democracy London Athens Elgin Greece June Gold From Top Million Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 to take on South Africa U19 in 1st 50 ..

9 minutes ago

Matric results to be announced on July 15

42 seconds ago

Model Courts dispose of 76 murder,narcotics cases

44 seconds ago

3 judges appointed as judges of Lahore Accountabil ..

45 seconds ago

Journalist delegation briefed about business oppor ..

47 seconds ago

Trump Says US Was 'Cocked, Loaded,' But Called Off ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.