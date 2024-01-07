Open Menu

Across 6 Airports, GACA Puts Its Operational, Logistic Capabilities At Service Of Saudi Dakar Rally

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Across 6 airports, GACA puts its operational, logistic capabilities at service of Saudi Dakar Rally

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) –The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), with its concerned sectors and partners, has used its operational and logistical capabilities to serve the 2024 Saudi Dakar Rally in the pre-launch and post-completion stages by facilitating all procedures and capabilities at the designated airports during the rally route in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The GACA has provided security permits for all participating teams, organizers and operators at the AlUla, Dawadmi, Al-Hafouf, Hail and Yanbu airports, where the rally goes through, in addition to obtaining the necessary permits for the foreign companies transporting the participants and also permits for12 helicopters tracking the rally.

The competitions of Saudi Dakar Rally 2024 kicked off from AlUla governorate on Friday. The 46th Dakar Rally is being hosted by the Kingdom for the fifth time in a row and will run until January 19, featuring six categories of vehicles and covering a distance of over 7,800 km.

