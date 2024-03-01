NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) With the recent boom in China's performance market, it has become increasingly common to see people traveling long distances to see shows, dragging their suitcases from city to city.

Xiang Xinya, in her 20s, has just made the two-day trip from southwest China's city of Chengdu to the southern city of Nanning for a concert by her favorite singer, a treat she had been anticipating for a long time.

The national performance market saw a huge surge in both supply and demand in 2023.

Data from the China Association of Performing Arts shows that in the first three quarters of 2023, the number of commercial performances reached 342,400 nationwide, an increase of 278.

76 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the box office revenue of performances stood at 31.54 billion Yuan (about 4.44 billion U.S. Dollars), an increase of 453.74 percent year on year.

The huge influx of audiences brought by the performance market has greatly boosted the consumption of host cities, with booming demand for catering, accommodation and transportation.