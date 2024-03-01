Across China: China's Growing Performance Market Boosts Tourism, Consumption
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
NANNING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) With the recent boom in China's performance market, it has become increasingly common to see people traveling long distances to see shows, dragging their suitcases from city to city.
Xiang Xinya, in her 20s, has just made the two-day trip from southwest China's city of Chengdu to the southern city of Nanning for a concert by her favorite singer, a treat she had been anticipating for a long time.
The national performance market saw a huge surge in both supply and demand in 2023.
Data from the China Association of Performing Arts shows that in the first three quarters of 2023, the number of commercial performances reached 342,400 nationwide, an increase of 278.
76 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the box office revenue of performances stood at 31.54 billion Yuan (about 4.44 billion U.S. Dollars), an increase of 453.74 percent year on year.
The huge influx of audiences brought by the performance market has greatly boosted the consumption of host cities, with booming demand for catering, accommodation and transportation.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From World
-
Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning6 minutes ago
-
Shanghai's Lujiazui adds 5 global asset management institutions6 minutes ago
-
Thailand plans to boost main airport capacity6 minutes ago
-
Australia take charge of first Test after New Zealand collapse16 minutes ago
-
Texas battling largest wildfire in its history36 minutes ago
-
Safety lapses blamed for Bangladesh fire as toll rises to 4656 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers approve stopgap bill to avert govt shutdown1 hour ago
-
Dozens arrested at farmers' protest on Champs-Elysees in Paris1 hour ago
-
Iranians vote in elections as conservatives expected to dominate1 hour ago
-
Global condemnation follows deadly Israeli gunfire near aid convoy1 hour ago
-
Mourners brave arrest to attend Navalny's funeral1 hour ago
-
Asian markets mostly up after US gains2 hours ago