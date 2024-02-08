Open Menu

Across China: Colorful Steamed Buns, Tasty Art At Fingertips

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) As the Chinese Lunar New Year draws closer, the bustling preparations for the festive season have kept 78-year-old Dong Qiaolan from Wenxi County, north China's Shanxi Province, busier than ever.

In her hometown, renowned for its diverse wheat-based dishes, the age-old tradition of crafting "hua mo" (flower-shaped steamed buns) took center stage.

"This year, the dragon element has seized the spotlight as we welcome the Year of the Dragon," said Dong, a national intangible cultural heritage inheritor of creating "hua mo", while engaged in the process.

"Crafting a dragon poses challenges, particularly in shaping the head," she said. Within 20 minutes, a vivid and colorful dragon-shaped artwork was created by Dong.

Wenxi, located at the northern end of the Yuncheng Basin, boasts a moderate climate and distinct seasons, creating ideal conditions for growing high-quality wheat, the Primary ingredient for steamed buns.

