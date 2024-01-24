Across China: Fresh produce reaches high-altitude areas in Xizang

(@FahadShabbir)

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) -- In the remote pastoral areas of Xainza County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, fresh fruits and vegetables have become a common sight, a stark contrast to Wu Wa's childhood memories where apples were once a rare delicacy and green vegetables were hardly seen on the dining table.

Spanning over 25,000 square kilometers, the county is nestled in the heart of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau and stands at an average altitude of about 4,700 meters. Nearly 90 percent of Xainza's 23,000 people are engaged in animal husbandry.

The harsh combination of a cold climate, barren land and high altitude posed significant challenges for cultivating fruits and vegetables in this region, so the locals had to rely on meat and dairy products as the main components of their diet