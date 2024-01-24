Open Menu

Across China: Fresh Produce Reaches High-altitude Areas In Xizang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Across China: Fresh produce reaches high-altitude areas in Xizang

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) -- In the remote pastoral areas of Xainza County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, fresh fruits and vegetables have become a common sight, a stark contrast to Wu Wa's childhood memories where apples were once a rare delicacy and green vegetables were hardly seen on the dining table.

Spanning over 25,000 square kilometers, the county is nestled in the heart of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau and stands at an average altitude of about 4,700 meters. Nearly 90 percent of Xainza's 23,000 people are engaged in animal husbandry.

The harsh combination of a cold climate, barren land and high altitude posed significant challenges for cultivating fruits and vegetables in this region, so the locals had to rely on meat and dairy products as the main components of their diet

Related Topics

China Wa

Recent Stories

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

11 minutes ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

39 minutes ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

15 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

15 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

15 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

15 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

15 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

15 hours ago

More Stories From World