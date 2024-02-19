Across China: Hotspot train station in Spring Festival travel rush mirrors economic, social changes

- Home
Published February 19, 2024
HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) On the fourth day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, Wu Yisheng's Spring Festival break ended. At Fuyang West Railway Station, he was waiting for the train to take him to the coastal city of Ningbo. There, he has a cleaning job.
Wu, a migrant worker from Xieqiao Township, Yingshang County in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, is one of the 2.3 million passengers transported by Fuyang railway authorities during the Spring Festival travel rush this year, a record high number.
Fuyang is one of China's largest labor export cities, and its Spring Festival travel flow reveals the transformations in China's economic landscape, changes in railway travel, and the development of inland cities.
"Because there are millions of migrant workers flowing out of Fuyang every year, the direction of the Spring Festival passenger flow, to some extent, mirrors labor demand fluctuations in certain regions," said Yang Lin, a Fuyang Railway Station staffer.
