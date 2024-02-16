Open Menu

Across China: Intelligent Agriculture Propels Rural Revitalization

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Rural farming has long been closely associated with cattle, plows and toil. Today, there are also agricultural robots and all sorts of other intelligent equipment, marking a significant shift in agricultural practices

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Rural farming has long been closely associated with cattle, plows and toil. Today, there are also agricultural robots and all sorts of other intelligent equipment, marking a significant shift in agricultural practices.

At the Diantian Farm in rural Shanghai, this transformation is noticeable. Here, robots operated by engineers have replaced conventional farming cattle.

Among the engineers is Li Wei, who was spotted guiding his agricultural robot with precision, clutching a controller. He is just one of over 70 engineers working at the Diantian rural cooperative, where rice is the main crop.

Over the past seven years, they have been engaged in research and development, resulting in the creation of over 60 types of agricultural robots capable of performing tasks ranging from planting to harvesting.

The robots use crawler feet that can adeptly navigate various types of terrain, while their artificial intelligence (AI) operating system serves as the brain to plan their movements.

Farmers simply need to log on to the system through the WeChat mini program on their mobile phones and switch on the robots.

