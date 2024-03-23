- Home
- World
- Across China: Marco Polo continues to be an inspiration in China, Italy 700 years after passing
Across China: Marco Polo Continues To Be An Inspiration In China, Italy 700 Years After Passing
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Seven hundred years after his death, legendary Italian traveler Marco Polo remains an inspiration for those passionate about the cultures of China and Italy, and a symbol of the ties between the two countries.
A Chinese-language book that brings together the two classics about Marco Polo -- "The Travels of Marco Polo" and "Invisible Cities" -- was released this week in Beijing to commemorate the 700th anniversary of his death in 2024.
The book selects parts of Marco Polo's travelogues in China and juxtaposes them with imaginative stories told by him in "Invisible Cities," a novel by Italian writer Italo Calvino. This unique writing style aims to kindle Chinese readers' interest in classic Italian works.
Italian Ambassador to China Massimo Ambrosetti believes that the significance of the book extends far beyond the promotion of Italian literature.
"Marco Polo and his works have built a bridge for cultural exchange between Italy and China, and are still inspiring people's imagination," Ambrosetti said.
Federico Roberto Antonelli, cultural counselor of the Italian Embassy in China, noted that the book has given new life to the image of Marco Polo.
"For centuries, Marco Polo has made outstanding contributions to the historical and cultural exchanges between the two ancient civilizations of Italy and China," said the cultural counselor. "Whether in reality or in imagination, Marco Polo's stories still inspire us to travel today.
"
Lu Zhizhou, deputy chief editor of Yilin Press, said in the writing of Marco Polo, China's prosperity and civilization were vividly presented to Europeans.
"'The Travels of Marco Polo' is not only a precious historical document, but also opens a new chapter of exchanges between Eastern and Western civilizations," Lu said. "We firmly believe that through literature, the understanding between the people of China and Italy will be further deepened, and our emotional bonds will be even stronger."
Wen Zheng, a professor of Beijing Foreign Studies University, said many Chinese readers are fans of Marco Polo and Calvino.
"Statues of Marco Polo have been erected in many places in China and Calvino's works have also been translated and published," said Wen. "The ideal goal we pursue in regards to different countries is spiritual communication and harmonious coexistence."
Chinese reader An Huishuo has been impressed by the perseverance of Marco Polo and how he overcame all the hardships during his trip to China.
"Marco Polo is an amazing person. Although his era has passed, the spirit has been passed down to this day," An said.
This year, a series of cultural activities on Marco Polo will be held, including lectures, exhibitions, and themed performances, to commemorate the 700th anniversary of his death.
Recent Stories
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
More Stories From World
-
China Focus: China unveils top 10 archaeological discoveries of 20232 minutes ago
-
"Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart on 1st day of release2 minutes ago
-
UN slams deadly terrorist attacks in Moscow12 minutes ago
-
Earth Hour 2024: World 'giving an hour' for sustainable nature, climate12 minutes ago
-
10 people die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Mongolia's capital12 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia distributes dates and Iftar meals in Cambodia during Ramadan22 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,400 food baskets in Sudan22 minutes ago
-
Two dead, oil refinery on fire after drone attacks in Russia22 minutes ago
-
China sees robust increase in new foreign-invested firms32 minutes ago
-
PM, FM strongly condemn Moscow terror attack52 minutes ago
-
US Senate passes government funding bill, averting shutdown1 hour ago
-
Celtics take down Pistons for eighth straight win, Lakers claw past 76ers2 hours ago