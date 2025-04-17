Open Menu

Across China: Millennium-old Ginkgo Revived As China Strengthens Ancient Tree Conservation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Across China: Millennium-old ginkgo revived as China strengthens ancient tree conservation

SHENYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) After standing tall in the wind and frost for more than 1,400 years, a towering ginkgo tree in northeast China is now embracing rejuvenation.

Rising 30 meters in height with a trunk circumference of 7 meters, the tree is a cherished landmark in Jinji Village of Dalian City, Liaoning Province. It also serves as a natural weather indicator -- when its leaves begin to fall in late autumn, the locals know it's time to harvest their cabbages before the first frost of the year.

As time has passed, however, the ancient tree has begun to show signs of aging. Its trunk has partially eroded and many of its branches are broken or damaged.

In September 2024, Dalian's municipal bureau of natural resources launched a restoration and enhancement plan targeting 408 ancient or notable trees across the city.

The ginkgo tree in Jinji Village was the first to benefit from the initiative, being allocated funding of 80,000 Yuan (about 11,091 U.S. Dollars) and guidance from four forestry experts.

In mid-March, a team of specialists from the municipal bureau arrived in the village to examine the tree's condition in preparation for restoration work. "Restoring an ancient tree is like caring for an elderly person. It requires a systematic and scientific approach," according to one team member.

"Our first priority is to halt the tree's decline, and we will then remove dead branches and repair areas of decay and rot," said Fei Xingdong, another member of the team.

Fei added that the team also plans to enhance soil aeration around the tree's roots, and to replace existing hard paving materials with permeable alternatives that allow water and air to pass through.

According to a national survey conducted between 2015 and 2021, China is home to 5.08 million ancient or notable trees. These living green treasures are receiving more attention, especially following the implementation of China's first national-level regulations for their protection, which came into effect on March 15 this year.

The regulations establish legal frameworks for resource surveys, conservation and cultural preservation, as well as penalties for damaging these natural assets, addressing gaps in existing laws.

Protection efforts are gaining momentum across the country. In Le'an County of eastern Jiangxi Province, each of the county's 5,141 ancient or notable trees has been issued an identity card, with relevant information recorded in an electronic system. And in the southwestern province of Guizhou, the local government has purchased insurance for 137,500 ancient or notable trees to cover public liability and support treatment and restoration efforts.

Additionally, Dalian's municipal bureau of natural resources has cooperated with Jinji Village's economic cooperative to train and involve local residents in the restoration work.

"It not only helps increase the incomes of the cooperative and the locals, but also raises awareness of the ecological value of ancient trees," said Lin Junyi, an official of Jinji Village. "Locals also gain skills and knowledge related to tree protection, which strengthens their sense of responsibility."

"Through these protection efforts, I hope the ancient ginkgo will remain healthy and lush, continuing to shine as the landmark of our village," Lin added.

Recent Stories

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

14 minutes ago
 Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord ..

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

30 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

60 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

2 hours ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..

11 hours ago
 Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white ..

Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago
 Industry-first travel content creator college laun ..

Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai

11 hours ago
 25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

11 hours ago

More Stories From World