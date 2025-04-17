Across China: Millennium-old Ginkgo Revived As China Strengthens Ancient Tree Conservation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SHENYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) After standing tall in the wind and frost for more than 1,400 years, a towering ginkgo tree in northeast China is now embracing rejuvenation.
Rising 30 meters in height with a trunk circumference of 7 meters, the tree is a cherished landmark in Jinji Village of Dalian City, Liaoning Province. It also serves as a natural weather indicator -- when its leaves begin to fall in late autumn, the locals know it's time to harvest their cabbages before the first frost of the year.
As time has passed, however, the ancient tree has begun to show signs of aging. Its trunk has partially eroded and many of its branches are broken or damaged.
In September 2024, Dalian's municipal bureau of natural resources launched a restoration and enhancement plan targeting 408 ancient or notable trees across the city.
The ginkgo tree in Jinji Village was the first to benefit from the initiative, being allocated funding of 80,000 Yuan (about 11,091 U.S. Dollars) and guidance from four forestry experts.
In mid-March, a team of specialists from the municipal bureau arrived in the village to examine the tree's condition in preparation for restoration work. "Restoring an ancient tree is like caring for an elderly person. It requires a systematic and scientific approach," according to one team member.
"Our first priority is to halt the tree's decline, and we will then remove dead branches and repair areas of decay and rot," said Fei Xingdong, another member of the team.
Fei added that the team also plans to enhance soil aeration around the tree's roots, and to replace existing hard paving materials with permeable alternatives that allow water and air to pass through.
According to a national survey conducted between 2015 and 2021, China is home to 5.08 million ancient or notable trees. These living green treasures are receiving more attention, especially following the implementation of China's first national-level regulations for their protection, which came into effect on March 15 this year.
The regulations establish legal frameworks for resource surveys, conservation and cultural preservation, as well as penalties for damaging these natural assets, addressing gaps in existing laws.
Protection efforts are gaining momentum across the country. In Le'an County of eastern Jiangxi Province, each of the county's 5,141 ancient or notable trees has been issued an identity card, with relevant information recorded in an electronic system. And in the southwestern province of Guizhou, the local government has purchased insurance for 137,500 ancient or notable trees to cover public liability and support treatment and restoration efforts.
Additionally, Dalian's municipal bureau of natural resources has cooperated with Jinji Village's economic cooperative to train and involve local residents in the restoration work.
"It not only helps increase the incomes of the cooperative and the locals, but also raises awareness of the ecological value of ancient trees," said Lin Junyi, an official of Jinji Village. "Locals also gain skills and knowledge related to tree protection, which strengthens their sense of responsibility."
"Through these protection efforts, I hope the ancient ginkgo will remain healthy and lush, continuing to shine as the landmark of our village," Lin added.
Recent Stories
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..
Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation
Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day
Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
More Stories From World
-
Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of fresh elections4 minutes ago
-
Across China: Millennium-old ginkgo revived as China strengthens ancient tree conservation4 minutes ago
-
Israel military says struck Hezbollah infrastructure in south Lebanon5 minutes ago
-
Foreign minister meets visiting IAEA chief5 minutes ago
-
Baseball: Ohtani launches 6th home run as Dodgers outgun Rockies14 minutes ago
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga Islands15 minutes ago
-
Al-Baha to host fourth Saudi Cycling Championship tomorrow15 minutes ago
-
Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Cambodian King34 minutes ago
-
Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef34 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 25 killed in Israeli strikes on displaced people35 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko invites Zimbabwean president to visit Belarus35 minutes ago
-
US judge says 'probable cause' to hold Trump admin in contempt44 minutes ago