Across China: Museums Greet Visitors With Loong-themed Cultural Relics
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) With Chinese people joyfully celebrating the Year of the Dragon, cultural relics featuring the Chinese dragon, also known as loong, in museums across China have once again captured the spotlight.
An exhibition involving over 200 pieces of loong-themed cultural relics from different historical periods in ancient China is on display at the National Museum of China in Beijing.
Various cultural relics, such as bronzeware, jade artifacts, porcelain items, gold and silverware, lacquerware and paintings ranging from the Neolithic Age to the early 20th century, are being showcased at the exhibition.
One of the most attractive exhibits is a C-shaped jade loong of the Hongshan culture in the Neolithic Age, which serves as important material evidence for the study of original images of the Chinese dragon in ancient times.
The Chinese Archaeological Museum in Beijing is displaying a loong-shaped artifact made up of over 2,000 pieces of turquoise. Dating back more than 3,000 years, this artifact is regarded by many Chinese scholars as the oldest Chinese dragon totem in existence.
