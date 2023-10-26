Open Menu

Across China: Prickly Fruit Boosts Rural Economy In Hilly Province

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) -- With the harvest season in full swing in Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, verdant hills are being embellished by yellowish, spiny Cili fruits, or Rosa roxburghii in Latin.

Meaning "thorn pear" in Chinese, Cili is rich in vitamin C and has various nutritional benefits. It is one of the iconic specialties of this mountainous region.

Yan Qihua, a 60-year-old villager in Longli, has grown Cili for over two decades and has witnessed how this prickly fruit has reshaped his hometown.

"Cili is hardly a common fruit and is difficult to preserve, so my wholesale business was once caught in a dilemma and I had to find a way out," said Yan.

Eyeing industrial upgrades, he found the solution in deep processing. "We began to process fresh fruits into candied products, which have a longer shelf-life and added value," Yan said.

