Across China: School Gardens Cultivate Children's Interest In Nature, Ease Stress
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) It is widely known that children's interest in nature is crucial for their mental health and biodiversity conservation efforts. But how to foster children's interest in nature in the first place? The answer may lie in a garden.
Chinese researchers have recently revealed that a school garden with abundant natural components can be used to cultivate the interest of Primary school children in nature while helping to alleviate their study-related stress.
In a study published in the journal People and Nature, a research team from Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese academy of Sciences analyzed the impact of natural observation and inquiry-based learning activities in a school garden on the development of children's interest in nature.
The researchers conducted a series of teaching interventions over a semester in a campus garden of a primary school in Xishuangbanna in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The program involved 24 fourth-grade students taking part in weekly 40-minute activities, which were divided into three treatments: natural observation with assigned tasks, natural observation with open-ended tasks and inquiry-based activities.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea's auto export grows for 19th month in January3 minutes ago
-
Japan's exports rise to 7.33 trln yen in January3 minutes ago
-
GACA participates in Changi Aviation Summit 20243 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index rises over 3 pct3 minutes ago
-
China renews highest alert for cold wave3 minutes ago
-
SOCPA hosts IMA accounting student case competition13 minutes ago
-
SRSA: Architects of Saudi Arabia's sustainability initiatives13 minutes ago
-
Argentine gov't offers 30 pct minimum wage hike13 minutes ago
-
Japan to scrap public aid for COVID-19 treatment23 minutes ago
-
China renews highest alert for cold wave23 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export grows for 19th month in January33 minutes ago
-
Norma Anderson: the 91-year-old challenging Trump at US Supreme Court43 minutes ago