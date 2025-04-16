Across China: Silk Road-themed tourism gains global appeal

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Unlike most first-time foreign tourists to China, who flock to popular destinations like Beijing, Shanghai, or Guangzhou, Zachary Iziah Smith took a different path by exploring the vast and historic landscapes of Gansu Province in northwest China.

"I want to record and showcase the transformation along the ancient Silk Road through my lens," said the 32-year-old American travel blogger.

From the local Sanpaotai (covered-bowl tea) to the strikingly colorful Danxia landforms, the unique charm of the Hexi Corridor made Smith's first visit to China an experience filled with vivid impressions.

Smith was among approximately 140 guests from over 20 countries and regions who attended the 2025 Gansu Silk Road International Tourism Conference held last week. They included officials from international tourism organizations, representatives from travel agencies and social media influencers.

Participants explored the cultural and natural splendor of the Hexi Corridor, a key artery of the ancient Silk Road, which continues to inspire the development of Silk Road tourism today.

Malaysian travel blogger Pavithra Ramadas immersed herself in traditional Chinese culture by trying hand-pulled noodles, dressing in Hanfu (traditional Chinese attire), and visiting the famed Mogao Grottoes.

"Silk Road travel has delivered countless surprises to me," she said. Her real-time updates on social media sparked enthusiastic responses from her followers.

Thanks to expanded visa-free policies, China has experienced a travel boom, with a surge in international visitors exploring both iconic landmarks and lesser-known destinations across the country.

China has established comprehensive mutual visa exemptions with 25 countries, implemented unilateral visa-free policies for 38 countries, and extended the transit visa-free period to 240 hours for travelers from 54 countries. Malaysia has emerged as one of Gansu's most important inbound tourism markets.

The visa exemption policy between China and Malaysia has significantly boosted tourism promotion and bilateral exchanges, said Law Wai Hong, chairman of Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association, adding the association will further promote Silk Road-related tourism to allow more travelers to experience its rich historical and cultural charm.

"The Silk Road is increasingly becoming a top choice for international travelers seeking a deeper understanding of China," said Xu Peng, vice chairman of the World Tourism Alliance. "The natural scenery and cultural heritage draw a steady flow of international visitors, making the region a core hub for inbound tourism growth."

Marcel Leijzer, deputy director of International Development and Cooperation Department, UN Tourism, said that countries and regions along the Silk Road are increasingly recognizing tourism's role in preserving cultural heritage, enhancing regional cohesion, and fostering cross-cultural dialogue. He emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation among countries to advance Silk Road tourism.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of China's release of the Vision and Actions on Jointly Building Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road. As Silk Road-themed tourism products and routes continue to evolve, the sector is gaining renewed vitality and growing global appeal.

As a key region along the ancient Silk Road, Gansu Province has seen remarkable growth in tourism. Official data shows that the province welcomed 247,900 overseas tourists in 2024, marking a 137 percent year-on-year increase.

"These figures underscore the thriving development of Silk Road inbound tourism," said He Xiaozu, director of the Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, adding that the province will deepen partnerships with global travel agencies to co-develop Silk Road itineraries and boost the global tourism industry.