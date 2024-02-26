Across China: Tourist industries tap into lures of culture

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Chinese people have always advocated combining traveling with learning knowledge since ancient times, as a traditional proverb says that one needs to not only read 10,000 books, but also travel 10,000 miles to know the world around us.

With its fine traditional culture and diverse folk cultures in its vast land, China's efforts to encourage positive interplay between culture and tourism in recent years have promoted the deeper integration of the two sectors in many places, which garnered tons of tourists during the past traveling season.

Statistics from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism revealed that during this year's Spring Festival holiday, Chinese people made 474 million domestic tourist trips and spent more than 632.6 billion Yuan (about 87.9 billion U.S. Dollars), both of which increased from 2019.

Travels to historical sites and museums and tours featuring local distinctive culture and tradition were sought-after by eager tourists this holiday.