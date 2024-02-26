Open Menu

Across China: Tourist Industries Tap Into Lures Of Culture

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Across China: Tourist industries tap into lures of culture

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Chinese people have always advocated combining traveling with learning knowledge since ancient times, as a traditional proverb says that one needs to not only read 10,000 books, but also travel 10,000 miles to know the world around us.

With its fine traditional culture and diverse folk cultures in its vast land, China's efforts to encourage positive interplay between culture and tourism in recent years have promoted the deeper integration of the two sectors in many places, which garnered tons of tourists during the past traveling season.

Statistics from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism revealed that during this year's Spring Festival holiday, Chinese people made 474 million domestic tourist trips and spent more than 632.6 billion Yuan (about 87.9 billion U.S. Dollars), both of which increased from 2019.

Travels to historical sites and museums and tours featuring local distinctive culture and tradition were sought-after by eager tourists this holiday.

Related Topics

World China Fine Tours 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

1 hour ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

3 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World