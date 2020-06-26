UrduPoint.com
Fri 26th June 2020

ACT Accelerator Aims to Have 2Bln COVID Vaccine Doses by End of 2021 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator intends to have 2 billion coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2021 and needs $18.1 billion to deliver that goal, the World Health Organization said in a press release.

"The vaccine pillar, combines CEPI's leadership in vaccine development and investment in manufacturing with GAVI's track record in revolutionizing access and delivery, and WHO's oversight of regulation, policy and allocation. Its role is to ensure that vaccines are developed as rapidly as possible, manufactured at the right volumes without compromising on safety and delivered to those that need them most," the WHO said.

"The current estimate to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, assuming a safe and effective vaccine is developed in the near future, is up to US$18.1 billion," the press release went on.

