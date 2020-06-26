(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator wants to have 245 million of the coronavirus treatment courses available within a year and needs $7.2 billion in funding, Unitaid Executive Director and a co-lead for the program, Philippe Duneton said Friday

"Our goal is, within the year, to have 245 million of treatment courses and to make this available with equitable access, "Duneton said.

"To achieve our goal to have 245 million of treatment courses, we need $7.2 billion, of which $3.8 billion are needed immediately," the program co-lead said.