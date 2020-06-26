UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACT Accelerator's Therapeutics Arm Aims For 245Mln COVID Treatment Courses - Co-lead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

ACT Accelerator's Therapeutics Arm Aims for 245Mln COVID Treatment Courses - co-lead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator wants to have 245 million of the coronavirus treatment courses available within a year and needs $7.2 billion in funding, Unitaid Executive Director and a co-lead for the program, Philippe Duneton said Friday

"Our goal is, within the year, to have 245 million of treatment courses and to make this available with equitable access, "Duneton said.

"To achieve our goal to have 245 million of treatment courses, we need $7.2 billion, of which $3.8 billion are needed immediately," the program co-lead said.

Related Topics

Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 26 June ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

New General Assembly of NUST Alumni Association sw ..

1 minute ago

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

46 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

40 minutes ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.