Acting Abkhazia President Vows Holding Fair Presidential Election in March

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Acting President of Abkhazia Valery Bganba promised on Monday to do what is necessary to ensure fair election of the head of the self-proclaimed South Caucasus republic within the time period stipulated by the constitution.

Earlier in the day, Abkhazian lawmakers voted for the resignation of President Raul Khajimba and unanimously approved Prime Minister Bganba as the acting president. The presidential election is scheduled for March 22.

"I appeal to you, the citizens of the republic, [with a promise] to do everything necessary to establish internal stability in order to adequately organize and conduct a fair presidential election within the time period established by the constitution," Bganba said in a statement posted on Abkhazian government website.