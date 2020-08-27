UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Says More Taliban Prisoners Will Be Released Soon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:44 PM

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Says More Taliban Prisoners Will Be Released Soon

More Taliban prisoners will be released by the Kabul government in the coming days, possibly ushering the beginning of intra-Afghan talks, acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) More Taliban prisoners will be released by the Kabul government in the coming days, possibly ushering the beginning of intra-Afghan talks, acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Thursday.

"You may already know that over 5,000 of Taliban's prisoners have been already released, and some more will be released in the coming days. So, hopefully, this will remove the last obstacle that the Taliban had for the start of the negotiation," Atmar said.

The interim minister added that the country should not turn into a safe place for terrorists.

"Afghanistan should never become a safe haven of international terrorism ... We understand that the Taliban demand for the departure of foreign troops from Afghanistan ... We certainly demand the elimination and departure of all foreign fighters, terrorist fighters in our country. That's why it's important that ties to al-Qaeda [banned in Russia] and other foreign fighters will have to be served," Atmar said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul May All From Government

Recent Stories

Hiking tracks in Galyat to be made more attractive ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Expects 'Big Progre ..

1 minute ago

Russia Urges Afghan Gov't to Speed Up Release of T ..

2 minutes ago

Minister attends passing-out ceremony of 242 Emerg ..

2 minutes ago

NHA to become self-sufficient through austerity,tr ..

4 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.