Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Says More Taliban Prisoners Will Be Released Soon

More Taliban prisoners will be released by the Kabul government in the coming days, possibly ushering the beginning of intra-Afghan talks, acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) More Taliban prisoners will be released by the Kabul government in the coming days, possibly ushering the beginning of intra-Afghan talks, acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said Thursday.

"You may already know that over 5,000 of Taliban's prisoners have been already released, and some more will be released in the coming days. So, hopefully, this will remove the last obstacle that the Taliban had for the start of the negotiation," Atmar said.

The interim minister added that the country should not turn into a safe place for terrorists.

"Afghanistan should never become a safe haven of international terrorism ... We understand that the Taliban demand for the departure of foreign troops from Afghanistan ... We certainly demand the elimination and departure of all foreign fighters, terrorist fighters in our country. That's why it's important that ties to al-Qaeda [banned in Russia] and other foreign fighters will have to be served," Atmar said.