Acting Bolivian Leader Anez Says to Run for President at Upcoming Election

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Acting Bolivian leader Jeanine Anez voiced her plans to run for president during the upcoming election scheduled for May 3.

On Thursday, the leftist Movement for Socialism of former President Evo Morales chose former Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora as a presidential candidate and former Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca as a candidate for vice president.

"I would like to announce that I decided to run for president during the election," Anez said on Friday, as quoted by El Deber newspaper.

Morales quit his post and fled the country after the opposition challenged his victory in the October election, which was to launch his fourth consecutive presidential term. After that, the entire top leadership of the country resigned as well.