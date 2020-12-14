UrduPoint.com
Acting Defense Chief Announces New Additions To Pentagon's Policy Board - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Acting Defense Chief Announces New Additions to Pentagon's Policy Board - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in a statement on Monday announced the addition of eight new members to the Defense Policy Board.

"Today, I'm proud to announce the addition of these eight new members to the Department's Defense Policy Board," Miller said. "These incoming members bring extensive defense and national security affairs experience to this advisory committee from their time in Congress, the State Department, our armed forces and beyond.

I'm confident the Department of Defense will benefit greatly from their time and service to the board."

The new members of the Defense Policy Board include former US House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Thomas Carter, Edward Luttwak, Scott O'Grady, Thomas Stewart, Randy Forbes, Charles Glazer and Robert Smith.

The board is tasked with providing the Defense Secretary and Deputy Defense Secretary independent advice and recommendations related to defense policy.

