Acting DHS Chief Announces ICE Director Mark Morgan To Lead Customs And Border Protection

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:08 PM

Acting DHS Chief Announces ICE Director Mark Morgan to Lead Customs and Border Protection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said in a release on Thursday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Mark Morgan will take over as the head of US Customs and Border Protection.

"Mr. Mark Morgan, who is serving as the Acting Director of ICE, will take the helm of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner following John P. Sanders' decision to resign the position this week," McAleenan said in the release.

McAleenan noted that Morgan previously served as Customs and Border Protection chief prior to taking over ICE.

McAleenan also said the new acting director of ICE will be Matthew Albence, who has been serving as the agency's deputy director since August 2018.

On Tuesday, Sanders notified employees that he will resign from his post on July 5. His resignation follows recent media reports criticizing the government for keeping migrant children in poor conditions in US custody.

