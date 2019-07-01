UrduPoint.com
Acting DHS Chief Visiting Central America To Address Root Of Influx Migration - Statement

Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:58 PM

Acting DHS Chief Visiting Central America to Address Root of Influx Migration - Statement

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will visit El Salvador and Honduras this week to address the causes of the influx of migrants heading to the United States' border with Mexico, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will visit El Salvador and Honduras this week to address the causes of the influx of migrants heading to the United States' border with Mexico, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Monday.

"Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan will travel to San Salvador, El Salvador for a two-day visit to discuss continued collaboration in addressing the root causes of irregular migration, enhancing security and targeting transnational criminal organizations," the release said. "Following his visit to El Salvador, he will travel to Palmerola, Honduras."

More Stories From World

