Acting DHS Chief Visiting Central America to Address Root of Migration Influx - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will visit El Salvador and Honduras this week to address the causes of the influx of migrants heading to the United States border with Mexico , the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Monday.

"Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan will travel to San Salvador, El Salvador for a two-day visit to discuss continued collaboration in addressing the root causes of irregular migration, enhancing security and targeting transnational criminal organizations," the release said. "Following his visit to El Salvador, he will travel to Palmerola, Honduras."

McAleenan will have a bilateral meeting with El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele later this evening after talks with local authorities and trade representatives, the release said.

On Tuesday, the release added, McAleenan will meet with El Salvador's Minister of Justice and Public Rogelio Rivas to discuss security and migration in the country and throughout Central America followed by the first meeting of the Bilateral Migration Task Force.

Later on Tuesday, McAleenan will travel to Honduras where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to discuss the continued collaboration of migration and security issues, the release said.

US Customs and Border Patrol agents encountered more than 144,000 undocumented immigrants on the United States' border with Mexico in May - the highest monthly total in 13 years.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall to help stop illegal immigration.