Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Acting DHS Deputy Secretary Cuccinelli Invites Tehran to Send Plane for Detained Iranians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli invited Iran on Monday to send an airplane for its 11 citizens under custody in the United States.

"We have 11 of your citizens who are illegal aliens who we have been trying to return to your country. You suddenly say you want them back, so how about you send a charter plane over and we'll return all 11 at once?"Cuccinelli said in a series of tweets to Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Earlier on Monday, Iran government spokesperson Ali Rabiei announced that Tehran is ready to accept its nationals form the United States without any prior "talks or mediation.

"

Last week, media reported that the United States would soon deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari as part of a rare prisoner exchange between the two countries.

Asgari, who has recently contracted the novel coronavirus, is under medical supervision of US immigration authorities and awaits a health clearance to leave the country.

Cuccinelli said that the United States has been trying for months to return Asgari and blamed Iran for stalling the matter.

