MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The United States is trying to satisfy the shell hunger of Ukraine with new military assistance package, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kiev on Monday. He said Ukraine would receive a new package of military assistance.

"The United States is promising Ukraine artillery ammunition, anti-tank systems and radars - this is, first of all, an attempt to satisfy the shell hunger," Pushilin said.

He said that the new assistance package will include ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system and 155-millimeter shells.

"So this is about long-range weapons that Ukrainian armed units are already using against civilians. It means the United States gives the opportunity to keep shelling our settlements. And what is this if not complicity in the conflict? Well, for us everything is extremely obvious: to liberate, push back, win," Pushilin said.