UrduPoint.com

Acting DPR Head Pushilin: US Is Trying To Satisfy Ukraine's Shell Hunger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 06:04 PM

Acting DPR Head Pushilin: US Is Trying to Satisfy Ukraine's Shell Hunger

The United States is trying to satisfy the shell hunger of Ukraine with new military assistance package, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The United States is trying to satisfy the shell hunger of Ukraine with new military assistance package, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kiev on Monday. He said Ukraine would receive a new package of military assistance.

"The United States is promising Ukraine artillery ammunition, anti-tank systems and radars - this is, first of all, an attempt to satisfy the shell hunger," Pushilin said.

He said that the new assistance package will include ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system and 155-millimeter shells.

"So this is about long-range weapons that Ukrainian armed units are already using against civilians. It means the United States gives the opportunity to keep shelling our settlements. And what is this if not complicity in the conflict? Well, for us everything is extremely obvious: to liberate, push back, win," Pushilin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Donetsk Kiev United States All

Recent Stories

EDGE signs MoU with HAL to explore business cooper ..

EDGE signs MoU with HAL to explore business cooperation

12 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who ..

19 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

16 minutes ago
 Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU fo ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU for capacity building, knowledge ..

16 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka needs to pay over 2.6 bln USD to foreign ..

Sri Lanka needs to pay over 2.6 bln USD to foreign creditors in 2023

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.