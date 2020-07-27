UrduPoint.com
Acting Governor Of Russia's Khabarovsk In Charge Of Situation In Region - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:46 PM

Mikhail Degtyarev, the recently appointed acting governor of Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, is in charge of the regional situation and is dealing with the ongoing protests, among other issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when asked if President Vladimir Putin was personally overseeing the developments in the region, which is experiencing unyielding rallies in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal

"The acting governor, who is appointed by the president, is dealing with this issue. And not only this matter, but, more precisely, with the urgent affairs of the Khabarovsk Territory and the issues of its development," Peskov told reporters, adding that "surely, the president is closely observing this situation.

"

Degtyarev was appointed as acting governor on July 20. The spokesman said that the situation in the Khabarovsk Territory was "calming down" since Degtyarev's arrival, adding that it was too early to assess the acting governor's work.

Furgal, a member of the opposition Liberal Democratic Party, was detained on July 9 and flown to Moscow, where he was charged with a role in a string of killings in the 2000s. He is being held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison. He has denied the charges. Peaceful unauthorized protests by the region's residents have been ongoing since his arrest.

