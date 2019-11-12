UrduPoint.com
Acting IAEA Chief Informed Board Of Governors Of Uranium Enrichment Resumption At Fordow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

Acting IAEA Chief Informed Board of Governors of Uranium Enrichment Resumption at Fordow

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The acting director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, said on Monday that he informed the IAEA board of Governors about the Tehran's resumption of uranium enrichment at the Fordow facility.

"We continued to keep the IAEA Board of Governors and the Security Council informed of developments related to the implementation by Iran of its commitments under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], including the latest ones, on the installation of new advanced centrifuges and enrichment related activities. I have just informed the IAEA Board about the resumption of uranium enrichment at Fordow," Cornel said at a plenary meeting of the 74th Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly, as quoted by an IAEA statement.

The acting IAEA head stressed the importance of Iran's cooperation with the agency for clarifying all existing issues concerning its nuclear program.

Iran announced the gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of the United States' unilateral pullout from the nuclear pact. Tehran then said that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

On November 7, Tehran said that it began enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of the fourth stage of its earlier promise.

