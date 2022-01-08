UrduPoint.com

Acting Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Raises Border Security In Phone Call With Kyrgyz Counterpart

Kazakhstan's acting prime minister, Alikhan Smailov, spoke to his Kyrgyz counterpart Akylbek Japarov about the security situation on their shared border, the Kazakh cabinet said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's acting prime minister, Alikhan Smailov, spoke to his Kyrgyz counterpart Akylbek Japarov about the security situation on their shared border, the Kazakh cabinet said on Saturday.

"They discussed the situation on the two countries' shared border as well as urgent issues related to trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in light of Kazakhstan's socio-political situation," a press statement read.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed Smailov as acting prime minister after dismissing the government on Wednesday. The move was announced hours after a state of emergency was declared in the country in wake of violent protests.

