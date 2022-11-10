Acting Kherson Governor Confirms Death of Regional Administration Deputy Head in Accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo confirmed on Wednesday that Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration, had died in a car accident in the region.

"It is very hard for me to tell you that Kirill Stremousov died today.

He died on the territory of the Kherson Region, moving in a car that got into an accident," Saldo said on Telegram.

Later in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Stremousov with the Order of Courage posthumously.