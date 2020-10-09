UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting Kyrgyz Interior Minister Asanov Forced To Leave Government Building

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Acting Kyrgyz Interior Minister Asanov Forced to Leave Government Building

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Acting Kyrgyz Interior Minister Kursan Asanov on Friday was forced to leave the government building amid the ongoing political turmoil following the general election results, the ministry's press service told Sputnik.

"The personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the veterans of the Department of Internal Affairs united for a shared goal ” to establish peace and stability in the country. Because of that, Kursan Asanov left the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the ministry said.

Mass protests erupted in the post-Soviet Central Asian republic on Monday in response to what many considered to be an unfair general election. Protesters, led by supporters of the parties which failed to pass the threshold for winning seats in the parliament, clashed with law enforcement officers and stormed the parliament building, which also serves as the office of the Kyrgyz president.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stepped down on Tuesday and has been replaced by an opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov. In a sign of a split in the ranks of Kyrgyz opposition, some of the parties have refused to recognize Japarov. The dissenters formed an opposition council, called for the president's impeachment and the parliament's dissolution, and vowed to elect another prime minister.

The unrest in Kyrgyzstan has left one person killed and more than 1,000 people injured.

