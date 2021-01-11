Acting Kyrgyz Leader Says All Presidential Candidates Had Equal Opportunities at Election

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's Acting President Talant Mamytov told international observers on Monday that the recent presidential campaign offered equal opportunities to all the candidates.

Earlier in the day, Mamytov met with the heads of observer missions from the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the parliamentary assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Central Election Committees of Russia and Uzbekistan, among others.

"For all presidential candidates, the same conditions were created for conducting an election campaign, and there were no obstacles for citizens for expressing political positions and views," Mamytov said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Mamytov said the authorities took all measures to ensure that the elections and referendum were held peacefully, openly and fairly.

He stressed that international observers' assessment have been taken into consideration, noting that all concerns and recommendations would be carefully studied, after which appropriate measures would be taken.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan held a snap presidential election and a referendum on the form of government after the previous leader, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, was toppled in a post-election unrest in October. Over 80 percent have voted in favor of a presidential system of government, according to preliminary results. Sadyr Japarov is leading the presidential race with 79.2 percent of the vote, according to the information from 98 percent of polling stations.