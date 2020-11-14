Acting Kyrgyz President Japarov Steps Down to Run for Presidency in January - Office

Acting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has stepped down as president and prime minister to run in the presidential election on January 10, the leader's office said in a statement on Saturday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Acting Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has stepped down as president and prime minister to run in the presidential election on January 10, the leader's office said in a statement on Saturday.

"I decided to resign as president of the country, as well as suspend the powers of the prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, and, as a regular citizen, I will run in the upcoming presidential election," the statement said.