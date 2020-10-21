(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has noted a special role of Russia in stabilizing internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier in the day, Japarov held a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bishkek Nikolai Udovichenko.

"The internal political situation in the country has stabilized. At the same time, all branches of government and the state apparatus have intensified activities to restore the socio-economic situation in the country, including preparations for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. I would like to note the special role of Russia in stabilizing the internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan, including the role of Dmitry Kozak, the special representative of the Russian president. And as before, Russia has always been and remains a reliable strategic partner of our country," Japarov said as quoted by his press service.

Japarov also said that Russian language would retain its official status in the republic adding that no one intends to change this.

Japarov, a newly-appointed prime minister, became an acting president after former president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, stepped down following a series of anti-government protests. After Jeenbekov's resignation, Japarov said that Parliamentary Speaker Kanat Isayev, next in line in the power echelon, officially refused to take on the role, which is why he, as the prime minister, became the acting president.

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when several political parties failed to enter the parliament and therefore challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, which set in motion a cascade of political changes. Bishkek has annulled the results of the previous election and set the January 10 deadline for the new one.