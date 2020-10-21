UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acting Kyrgyz President Notes Russia's Special Role In Stabilizing Situation In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:15 PM

Acting Kyrgyz President Notes Russia's Special Role in Stabilizing Situation in Country

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has noted a special role of Russia in stabilizing internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has noted a special role of Russia in stabilizing internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier in the day, Japarov held a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bishkek Nikolai Udovichenko.

"The internal political situation in the country has stabilized. At the same time, all branches of government and the state apparatus have intensified activities to restore the socio-economic situation in the country, including preparations for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. I would like to note the special role of Russia in stabilizing the internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan, including the role of Dmitry Kozak, the special representative of the Russian president. And as before, Russia has always been and remains a reliable strategic partner of our country," Japarov said as quoted by his press service.

Japarov also said that Russian language would retain its official status in the republic adding that no one intends to change this.

Japarov, a newly-appointed prime minister, became an acting president after former president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, stepped down following a series of anti-government protests. After Jeenbekov's resignation, Japarov said that Parliamentary Speaker Kanat Isayev, next in line in the power echelon, officially refused to take on the role, which is why he, as the prime minister, became the acting president.

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when several political parties failed to enter the parliament and therefore challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, which set in motion a cascade of political changes. Bishkek has annulled the results of the previous election and set the January 10 deadline for the new one.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Russia Parliament Bishkek Same Kyrgyzstan January October All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

15 minutes ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

30 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

33 minutes ago

Lockdowns Without Proper Contact Tracing Unlikely ..

16 seconds ago

PTCL in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum conducts ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.