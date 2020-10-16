Acting Kyrgyz President, Prime Minister Japarov, Told He Cannot Run For Office in Election

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Acting President of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, is legally barred from running for the office of the head of state, lawmaker Omurbek Tekebayev told the country's parliament on Friday's session.

Tekebayev stated that the Kyrgyz constitution clearly prohibited acting head of state to electorally vie for the position.

"According to the law, you, Sadyr Nurgojoyevich [Japarov], cannot run for the post of the president," Tekebayev said from the podium.

This puts a ceiling on Japarov's mercurial rise to power, as he was a jailed opposition figure just two weeks ago.

A day prior, Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced he was stepping down as president. Parliamentary speaker Kanat Isayev, next in line to carry out duties, officially refused to take on the powers earlier on Friday. This transferred power to Japarov as head of the newly approved government.

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when a large number of parties failed to make the cut due to the high entry barrier. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, which set in motion a whirlwind of rapid political change.