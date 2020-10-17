UrduPoint.com
Acting Kyrgyz President Promises To Create Equal Conditions For Parties In Next Elections

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Acting Kyrgyz President Promises to Create Equal Conditions for Parties in Next Elections

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on Friday promised that authorities would create equal conditions for all political parties in the next parliamentary election and decrease the number of government jobs, in the wake of mass protests.

Japarov, a newly-appointed prime minister, became an acting president after former president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, stepped down following the series of anti-government protests. After Jeenbekov's resignation, Japarov said that Parliamentary Speaker Kanat Isayev, next in line to carry out duties, officially refused to take on the powers, thus the prime minister took on the powers.

"We will create equal conditions for the entry into parliament for various political forces, but the youth, national and gender quotas will certainly be preserved," Japarov said in an address to the nation.

In addition, the acting president vowed to fight against organized crime and corruption. Japarov also promised to decrease the number of government officials in the Central Asian country, adding that "optimization would start from the presidential administration and the government."

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when a large number of parties failed to enter the parliament and challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, which set in motion a whirlwind of rapid political change. Bishkek has annulled the results of the previous election and set the January 10 deadline for the new one.

