Acting Kyrgyz President Submits Documents To CEC To Participate In Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's Acting President Sadyr Japarov on Saturday submitted documents to the country's Central Election Commission to participate in the upcoming presidential election, his press office told Sputnik.

"Acting President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov today, on November 14, submitted to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic a package of documents for nominating his candidacy for the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic," the spokesperson of the office said.

The presidential election in the Central Asian country is scheduled for January 10, 2021.

