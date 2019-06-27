Acting Pentagon Chief Says Will Discuss With NATO Allies Way Forward After INF Pullout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) US Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Wednesday that he will hold talks with NATO allies about "the way forward" after the United States withdraws from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"This is one of the issues we'll talk about over the next couple days, here, with our NATO partners and make sure we have a game plan, going forward," Esper said. "But for us... you know, we need to build long-range precision fires. Relief from the INF Treaty will do - allow us to do that in a non-nuclear way, a conventional way."

Earlier on Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the defense ministers of the alliance's member states have examined exercises and potential surveillance and intelligence measures in response to the INF Treaty's rupture.

The United States suspended its participation in the INF Treaty in February and said it would leave on August 2, unless Russia returned to compliance.

"We announced earlier this year, that we intend to withdraw. They [Russia] didn't come to compliance and they still have not come to compliance. It's never too late for them to do so. But come early August, if they aren't, we intend to withdraw," Esper said.

Esper went on to say the United States' pullout frees the country in dealing with both, Russia and China.

Asked how the withdrawal would that help compete with China, Esper explained the United States would no longer have one arm tied behind its back by prescribing the certain range of missiles between 500 to 5,500-kilometers.

"So we would now be able to develop missiles of that range. And again, for conventional is what we'd be looking at to do," Esper said.

Russia has rejected the allegations that it is not in compliance with the INF Treaty, saying it is the United States that breached the accord. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on March 4 a decree suspending Russia's participation in the INF Treaty.