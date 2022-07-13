UrduPoint.com

Acting President Orders Army, Police To Restore Order In Sri Lanka

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Acting president of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday ordered  the police and the army to do everything in their power to restore order in the country and announced the creation of a special committee to solve the crisis.

"The committee is created to protects and guarantee the security of citizens and restore the law and order in the country," Wickremesinghe said during a televised statement.

According to the acting president, the committee will consist of the chief of defense staff, commanders of the land, air forces, the navy and the chief of police.

"The committee will receive all necessary powers to fulfill their work without the intervention of politicians," Wickremesinghe added.

